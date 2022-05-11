Police officer found dead in his house in Amudat

The territorial police of Mt Moroto are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of one of their own.

Police Constable Simon Petet Agan attached to the crime intelligence department at Loroo Police Station in Amudat District was found dead in his room on Wednesday.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident saying the officer was discovered dead in his room by his colleagues.

He said that vomits were found inside his room with some bloodstains in them.

"We have opened up a general file inquiry to establish what exactly caused the death of the officer," he said.

The body has been taken to Amudat hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.

He will be buried at his ancestral home in Kangole town council in Napak District.

