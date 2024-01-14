Police officer hacked to death in Kaabong, gun stolen

Suspected Karamojong warriors have hacked to death a police officer in Kaabong District and took his gun.

The incident happened on January 12 at around 9:00 pm in Kurao village, Kalapata Sub County.

Mr Morris Ochen, the deceased, was attached to the Kotido ASTU zone and deployed in a joint mobile operations squad.

Mr Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident stating that the deceased was hacked to death by unknown assailants who was moving alone. Mr Longole said that an SMG gun No. UG POL 56-6503651-56725 with ninety (90) rounds of ammunition was taken by the assailants.

‘’Our team security from Kaabong visited the scene with a canine dog and they are yet to come up with additional information’’ Longole said.

He added that they have also launched the operations to hunt for the assailants.

Mr Meri Jino, the LCV Chairperson of Kaabong noted that there has been an upsurge of insecurity, especially murders by unknown armed warriors.

Mr Jino said that the resurgence of insecurity is worrying and the local leadership is working together with the forces to hunt down the suspects.

‘’These are criminals are criminals, i think people who ran away from the disarmament [excercise]," Mr Jino said.