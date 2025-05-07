Police officer held after killing one, injuring two in NRM polls

A police detective is in custody after a fatal shooting during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) grassroots elections in Luuka District, eastern Uganda, on Wednesday left one person dead and two others injured.

The suspect, Detective Corporal Denis Emojong, was arrested following the incident and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

According to ASP Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Regional Police spokesperson, Emojong is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Swaliki Lwayanga. The two injured individuals have been identified as Ivan Oketch and Nabugo Peterson.

The incident occurred at the Noor Islamic Primary Teachers College playground in Luswiga Zone, Nantamu Ward, Bulanga Town Council.

Preliminary investigations indicate that elections at the same venue had been canceled the previous day due to violent disruptions. The NRM party leadership rescheduled the vote for the following day.

“Although the rerun started peacefully, chaos erupted during the vote-counting process. It is alleged that one of the candidates mobilized youths from outside the area who later surrounded the returning officer, demanding the premature declaration of Isebo Sulaimani as the winner,” Mr Kasadha said.

He explained that police officers led by the area Officer-in-Charge attempted to restore order, but the situation escalated when the rowdy youths began pelting stones at electoral officials and security personnel.

“In the heat of the moment, police discharged bullets to contain the situation. The gunfire left one man dead and two others injured,” he said.

The deceased's body was taken to Iganga General Hospital mortuary, while the injured were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

Sgt Khaleke Noah, a police officer attached to Luuka Central Police Station, was also injured in the scuffle after being struck in the eye by a stone. He was referred to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment.

ASP Kasadha condemned the violence and called for calm among the public.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue. We also remind all citizens to observe peace throughout the electoral process. We shall not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who undermines lawful electoral procedures,” he said.