Police officer killed by robbers in Kassanda

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

A police officer attached to Wamala region has been killed as robbers raided a Chinese plywood factory in Kigalama, Kassanda District.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, identified the deceased officer as Ronald Amuku.

She said the incident happened on Saturday at about 2.45AM when a group of 15 assailants attacked the factory which was being guarded by three police officers.

"In the wee hours of Saturday morning, about 15 unknown people entered the factory and then attacked our police officers who were guarding this place. They fought our officers, removed a gun from one of them, and shot at them killing Amuku,” Ms Kawala said.

She identified the other two officers as Peter Muwanguzi and Obed Rukundo. The duo escaped with severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Mityana Hospital.

Ms Kawala, said one of the police officers managed to shoot and kill one of the robbers who is yet to be identified.

However, the assailants reportedly went ahead and stole an unspecified amount of money from the factory.

"Today morning we have recovered a gun in Myanzi which was stolen from our officer last night," Ms Kawala said.

The two bodies have been taken to Mityana Hospital for post-mortem as the investigations into the matter continue.