Police officer knocked dead in Sironko

A Police officer in-charge of the canine section (dogs) at Sironko Central Police Station was on Thursday knocked dead by a speeding vehicle at Kota Trading Center on Mbale- Moroto Road.

The incident happened at around 6pm.

The deceased Rogers Tidewa, 34, was riding a police motorcycle heading for duty when the driver of the truck lost control and knocked him, according to an eye witness.

Elgon Region Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the accident and said the suspect is currently detained at Sironko Police Station and will soon be arraigned in court on murder charges.

“The speeding vehicle knocked our police officer from behind and broke all his legs leaving him dead. The deceased was In-Charge Canine section of (dogs) at Sironko police station. He was knocked dead by a speeding truck Reg No UBB 269Z,” Mr Taitika said.

He said when police at Sironko Central Police Station received information about the accident, a team was dispatched to the scene where they rushed their colleague to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased will be buried at his ancestral home in Kabale District.



