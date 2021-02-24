Police officer loses gun to suspected rapist

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Napak- There is tension in Napak District in Karamoja Sub-region after a man who had been detained for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, disarmed a police officer and took off with his loaded AK 47 machine gun.

The suspect was recently arrested in Kangole Town Council.

Assistant Inspector of Police Mr Michael Longole, the police spokesperson in South Karamoja region described the Tuesday incident as “shocking and unacceptable.”

Mr Longole said that the suspect was arrested by police officers who were on routine patrol in Kangole Town Council.

“At the police station, one of our officers became reluctant and thought that the suspect was calm only to be shocked when he [suspect] grabbed a gun from the officer and took off," he said.

Mr Longole said a hunt for the suspect has started.

"The good news is that the parents and relatives of the suspect have accepted to cooperate with the security to have him arrested,” he said.

Last year, 240 prisoners of in Moroto District, disarmed a prison warden, broke into the armoury and escaped with about 15 loaded guns.

No single gun has since been recovered although some escapees have been arrested.



