Police officer shoots footballer dead in Abim

Police in Abim District, Northern Uganda are holding one of their own for shooting a footballer dead under unclear circumstances.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Sunday during a friendly match between Abim and Kotido districts at Alerek primary school grounds.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Region Police Spokesperson described the incident as unfortunate. He identified the deceased footballer as Denis Ochan who also doubled as a local music artiste in Alerek village in Abim District.

"We have arrested the officer on murder charges,” he said.

Mr James Owili, an eyewitness, said that they don’t know why the police officer opened fire since the match was peaceful.

"This was a friendly match, which was well attended by several people including the RDC, Members of Parliament and the district chairperson. It was a peaceful event,” he said.

According to Owili, the policeman was subdued by a referee who happened to be a soldier. Peter Longiro, the Abim Resident District Commissioner described the incident as a shock, adding that everyone was still confused about the incident.