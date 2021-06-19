Police officer shoots one while enforcing SOPs in Dokolo

By Isaac Otwii More by this Author

Police in Dokolo District are investigating circumstances under which a police officer shot at a 28-year old man while enforcing Covid-19 guidelines.

A police officer at the rank of a sergeant- in charge of Adok police station in Dokolo District allegedly shot at Jaspher Opio, a resident of Adok Sub-county on June 18.

According to North Kyoga region police spokesperson ASP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the incident happened at around 7:30 pm, shortly before president Museveni announced new restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

ASP Okema also said the shooting happened at Odeo Trading Center, Adok parish, Adok Sub-County in Dokolo.

“It's alleged that officers from Adok police station proceeded to Odeo trading centre to enforce presidential directives. On arrival some bullets were fired to disperse the crowd and it was later discovered by locals that one person was shot on the leg,” he said on Saturday.

The Victim was rushed to Adok health center III and later transferred to Dokolo health centre IV for better treatment.

“The incident has been registered at Dokolo Central Police Station (CPS) under CRB 189/2021. After visiting the crime scene, exhibits were recovered including a riffle No: UG- POL 563622088-52638 loaded with 16 live ammunitions. Six cartridges were recovered and suspected blood sample of the victim was picked and exhibited,” ASP Okema explained.

“We shall closely investigate and the law will take its course,” he added.