Police officers arrested over Shs2.2b robbery at NRM treasurer's home

Twelve people, including four police officers, are in police custody over the alleged theft of Shs2.2 billion belonging to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) treasurer, Ms Barbra Nekesa Oundo, and her husband Hajj Sulaiman Mafabi Lumolo.

According to police, the money was stolen from the couple’s home in Kyeitabya Zone, Bukasa Parish in Makindye Kampala on December 5, 2023.

Police said the suspects established that the couple had money in the house through one of their private police officers, a Police Constable (PC), who is the key suspect.

The key suspect had served as a home guard for more than one-and-a half years, according to police, and was able to detect that his principal, Ms Nekesa, and her husband kept a lot of money including dollars at their home.

He allegedly masterminded a two-week plan with three other police officers.

“However, on December 5, the mission was executed by three police suspects and one Pallaso (not the musician), using a getaway boda boda rider they hired, who was on standby. Pallaso acted as a replacement for the fourth police officer,” Mr Enanga said.

Mr Enanga said to avoid detection, the couple’s guard deactivated the alarm system, which was controlled and monitored by the guards at the main gate security central room.

He also disconnected the electricity wires that were mounted on top of the perimeter wall and adjusted the security lights and CCTV around the area to avoid capturing footage in the direction of his accomplices.

“On the night of December 4 to 5, at 10pm, Mugoya together with Arinda and Pallaso (police don’t know his real name) gained entry into the compound and they waited for over six hours that is from 10pm to 4am. They were already in the compound waiting to execute the mission. What they didn’t know is that they were being captured by a CCTV camera in the neighbourhood,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “These three accomplices inflicted controlled injuries on the guard to disguise that he was attacked. They then picked two rifles that were in his possession. The thugs then proceeded to the three servants’ quarters and pestered them for keys to the main house. The maid, out of fear, complied and once they were inside, the thieves were able to break four doors inside the main house.”

According to police, they were able to locate the victim, Ms Nekesa, after they gained access to her bedroom. Her husband was away.