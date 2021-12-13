Police officers conned in fake passports, training deal

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • Each officer was reportedly asked to pay Shs600,000 to process express passports to attend a fake leadership training in Switzerland 

Police have cautioned Ugandans to watch out for fraudsters ahead of the festive season after two of their officers were reportedly conned Shs600, 000 each over fake passports and training deal.

