Police officers conned in fake passports, training deal

While addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters in Kampala, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga revealed that conmen had posed as police directors from the Force’s headquarters and used a landline similar to one used by the Force to dupe the said officers.

"We have received complaints from people who are receiving calls or text messages from fraudsters who claim to be employers, like some of our security officers, have fallen victim where somebody uses a landline that's similar to some of those that we have and then portrays himself as a director and once he establishes that the officer he's talking to doesn't have a passport, he puts up a request of about Shs600,000 to process an express passport for the officer so that they can travel to Switzerland in January for a leadership course organised by the Swiss police," Mr Enanga said and added that “one or two officers had fallen victim.”