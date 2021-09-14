Police officers face charges over arrest of magistrate

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police officers, who handled Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate while at Moroto Central Police Station, are facing disciplinary charges.

The officers are said to have used excessive force against Chief Magistrate Godfrey Teko Lokeris at the police station on Saturday evening.

Mr Lokeris was arrested after a bar brawl in Moroto Hotel when he is alleged to have drawn a pistol at his cousins and revellers.

Although he was released at the police station, he is still facing charges of attempted murder and assault of several people, including police officers.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the officers used excessive force despite the fact that the suspect had already been restrained and was obedient to police orders.

“The officers are being investigated because of their actions against the suspect within the police cell,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

Mr Lokeris was released on police bond on Sunday.

It is alleged that Mr Lokeris visited Moroto Hotel with his cousins and later had a disagreement.

Witnesses said he punched one of his cousins before pulling out his pistol and threatened to shoot them.

He was later disarmed by another security agent, who happened to have been at the hotel.

Witnesses said he later found police officers who had come to arrest him prompting them to use coercive force to detain him.