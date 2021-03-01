Police officers to be punished for relaxing curfew rules

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police have said they will intensify their operations to enforce curfew and the suspects will be charged under section 117 of the PCA for negligent acts likely to spread an infectious disease (Covid-19) and disobedience of lawful orders.

“The curfew enforcement will continue this week, with penalties for those found breaching the rules, including charging them under section 117 of the PCA for negligent acts likely to spread an infectious disease and disobedience of lawful orders," police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

CP Enanga’s statement comes after police leadership directed all regional commanders in the country to intensify their operations in enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

The director of operations, AIGP Edward Ochom sent a message to all police units and shared concerns that security operatives were not doing enough to implement the presidential directives to control the spread of the virus which has so far infected 40,357 Ugandans with 334 deaths confirmed by Ministry of Health.

Mr Ochom warned that security officers would be punished if they relaxed the enforcement of health guidelines.

"As you are all aware the curfew and the Covid-19 regulations are still in force. However, it has been observed that the boda boda riders are no longer observing curfew time and they are seen riding throughout the night. Eequally, the motor vehicles are not observing curfew time and are seen at all times of the night," Mr Ochom said.

Advertisement

According to Mr Ochom, bars have not been allowed to operate but information reaching police authorities indicate that some of the bars, discos and other hangouts are alleged to be manned by security personnel while in the operation.

"These continued activities have enabled crimes to escalate. There are increased cases of domestic violence, murders and robberies yet this is the time when crimes should be going down as we still have support from other security agencies and special Police Constables (SPCs),"he said.

Mr Ochom in the message, instructed all the police staff to immediately implement the Covid-19 regulations that were last March announced by the President and the Ministry of Health which have been violated by the security people.

"You are instructed to immediately implement the Covid-19 regulation, have snap checks to regulate movements during curfew times and intensify foot and motorized patrols, “he added.

He noted that alert squads will be sent out and any officer who will not comply will have actions taken against them.

A 9pm-6am daily curfew has been running for almost 11 months as part of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.











