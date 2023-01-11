Police officers warned against drug abuse, indiscipline

The police officers who have been undergoing a one-month refresher training at Ikafe Police Training School in Yumbe District, have been warned against drug abuse and indiscipline.

Speaking during the pass out of the 111 trainees on Monday, the director of Human Resource Development in the Uganda Police Force, Mr Godfrey Golooba, said a number of officers abuse drugs that have put their lives at risk.

“Many of the police officers engage in too much drinking of alcohol that affects their health. Drunkenness is a disease, can kill appetite for food, affects the blood concentration in the body and makes one to become anaemic and die. We don’t want to lose anyone on grounds of being a drunkard,” Mr Golooba warned.

He said apart from the knowledge that the officers acquired from the training, factors such as discipline, character and attitude are very key to making one a good officer.

“Corruption has put the police force in a bad light with the population but we don’t teach corruption to the officers. I request you (trainees) to desist from engaging in those acts of corruption. When someone comes to the police station, he or she should be helped freely,” he said.

Mr Golooba added: “It’s also incumbent upon you as the community not to tempt the police officers because they are facilitated to do their work”.

The commandant of Ikafe Police Training School, Mr James Okello Okabo, said the school had taken some time without such activities until December 5, last year when they received the latest trainees.

He said the course centred on performance, discipline and professionalism in the Force, adding that the trainees underwent physical and class work training.

Mr Okello noted that during the reception of the trainees, it was clear that a cross section of them had health complications ranging from malnutrition and other sicknesses.

“A number of the trainees came when they were weak with a lot of signs of malnutrition, red lips and loss of appetite for food. Some were too weak to handle a plate of food. With the vigorous exercises here, a number of sicknesses such as UTI and STI symptoms started showing up but all the cases were managed,” he said.

“We covered a lot including counselling, financial literacy, lessons pertaining health, community policing, human rights and above all, police standing orders and culture. I am appealing to you (trainees) to carry on with this knowledge and that you should not relax without doing physical exercise because it’s good for your own health,” he added.

He said the country can grow and develop further when the security of the people is managed well.

Mr Jimmy Candia, the representative of the trainees, said: “The training has been very instrumental in reminding us of what we had forgotten. Some of us, who had been sick, shall go back healthy. I, therefore, appeal to the police management team to continue organising such trainings to improve our policing activities.”

Mr Abdulmutwalib Asiku, the Yumbe District chairperson, said it is important to ensure that there is continuous professional development for the police officers because if they are not reminded through refresher trainings, they forget.

“When people graduate and are sent to the field, there is no refresher training that’s given to them. Therefore, they tend to be absorbed by the systems in the field and forget it all but if such trainings are continuously given, it will help to remind them to behave well,” Mr Asiku added.

Mr Denis Peterson Okuja, the Regional Police Commander for North West Nile, said about 199 Police officers were shortlisted for the training but that some didn’t make it, while others were sent back to their units and one died.