Police okays Obongi FDC planning meeting after four-hour standoff

On July 11, Police officers acting on orders from the Obongi District Police Commander (DPC) disrupted a planning meeting of FDC leaders from West Nile sub-region in Obongi District.

Mr Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the FDC Deputy President in charge of Northern Uganda intended to prepare for a series of mobilization activities in the region.

"Despite our Party's notification to the Police Headquarters in Naguru, Kampala. The successful meeting with the Regional Police Commander (RPC), the Police sealed off the Obongi Resource Centre, the venue for the meeting and we strongly condemn this continuous harassment and intimidation of opposition members in Obongi District by security forces”, Mr Fungaroo said.

The security operatives in Obongi district later okayed the FDC party planning meeting after four hours’ block.

The zonal level planning meeting for the launching of the online FDC Party members registration and membership card acquisition system in the West Nile region commenced on July 11 in Obongi Town Council, Obongi District.

The meeting was supposed to attract 64 members of the party from Moyo, Adjumani and Obongi districts.

Some of the FDC Party members led by Mr Patrick Tandrupasi sit infront of the meeting room after the Uganda Police Force stopped them from accessing the room at Obongi District resources Centre in Obongi town council on July 11, 2024.

Mr Khalid Osman, the FDC Party Chairperson Mainstream Obongi County referred to this as a sign of cowardice in the political arena in the country where people cannot freely express their political views. “A person who is contemptibly lacking in the courage to do or endure dangerous or unpleasant things is always fearful and this is the situation we witness daily in Obongi district", said Osman.

"We call on the Police to respect our rights to assemble and mobilize, as enshrined in the Constitution. We will continue to exercise our democratic rights and will not be deterred by such acts of intimidation, and we have finally been allowed after four hours. This is a high-level planning meeting for our party."