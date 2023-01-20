Police open fire on mob attempting to free suspects

At least five people have been injured during an altercation with the police over a disputed piece of land.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Ngariam Sub-county, Katakwi District.

It followed a meeting organised by the police to allegedly resolve a dispute over a more than 160 acre piece of land.

The dispute has pitted Mr Ali Amuna, who is claiming ownership of the land, against more than 100 families that are currently residing on the property.

Mr Moses Iteit, the Ngariam Sub-county chairperson, said the clashes between the police and the residents began when the former arrested three of the residents for allegedly burning Mr Amuna’s home last year.

Those arrested are George Egau, Titus Chorom, and Simon Otim.

“This angered the residents,” Mr Iteit said.

Mr Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi District chairperson, said after the arrests, the community rushed to the office of the resident district commissioner (RDC) with sticks and stones demanding the release of their colleagues but were told that he was on leave.

“They then went to Central Police Station. By the time I arrived at the scene, four people had been injured,” he said.

The injured were identified as Richard Amodoi, Joseph Malinga, Denis Oboi, Samson Amoru and one Ojirot, who was rushed to the Anti-stock theft Unit hospital in Katakwi District.

Ms Margaret Imalingant, the Ngariam LC5 councillor, said Ojirot’s condition is not known.

A detective at Katakwi CPS, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said police opened fire on the residents after they turned violent and tried to free their colleagues.

He added that the police had tried to resolve the matter peacefully.

Mr Omolo said there is a case in court regarding the land dispute.

He said Mr Amuna has been threatening to evict the residents from the land, saying they were trespassing. He, however, said the land is not titled.

“The threatened people kept running to our office and the RDC’s office. We gave guidance and even did some dialogue in an attempt to resolve the matter,” he said.

Mr Omolo added that it is unfortunate that some people are accusing the police of working with Mr Amanu, especially in conducting the arrest of intruders on “his” land.

He said last year, the area LC1 chairperson was beaten by unknown people, prompting the residents to hire a police dog from Amuria District.

The dog led the residents to Mr Amuna’s home.

However, the former Katakwi District Police Commander, Mr Adrian Kwetegereza, disowned the exercise since it was not commandeered by him.

Mr Omolo said the locals then burnt Mr Amuna’s home and made off with several of his livestock.

They also burnt motorcycles belonging to soldiers who were allegedly hired by Mr Amuna to kill some of the residents.

Mr Amuna and his relatives have since fled the area.

Efforts to get a comment from him were futile by press time as we were unable to get his number. We were also unable to determine his whereabouts.