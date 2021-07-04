Police opens fresh inquiries into death of student in rehab at Butabika

By U R N More by this Author

Jinja-Road police Station has opened fresh inquiries into the death of 19-year-old Mark Mudoola, a former senior six leaver who died at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital in May this year. The move stems from pressure from the deceased’s family demanding justice.

The deceased’s family disputes a May 21, 2021, post-mortem report from the city mortuary signed by police pathologist Dr Richard Ambayo- indicating that Mudoola succumbed to a “head injury following a blunt force trauma, insisting that he was killed.

According to available information, Mudoola arrived at the Luzira-based Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital on May 17 suffering from mental health-related problems. He, however, died two days later under suspicious circumstances.

His mother, Ms Annet Nabwire, says that they received news of her son’s death three days after. It is alleged that shortly after his arrival at the hospital; Mudoola was admitted to Kirinya Court ward, which he protested- saying he couldn’t share space with mad people since he(Mudoola) believed that he didn’t have mental problems.

Mark Leslie Mudoola (right) and his mother Annet Nabwire. PHOTO/COURTESY

Security guards demanded that Mudoola changes into the in-patients uniform, which he further declined.

Related Mother seeks justice for son killed in rehab at Butabika

Advertisement

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, says that Mudoola fought off the security guards when they tried to undress him forcefully and hold him as doctors were trying to administer treatment.

Mr Owoyesigyire acknowledges Mudoola’s family claims that it is during this scuffle that one of the guards struck Mudoola with a baton on the head that could have caused internal bleeding.

“The family said that the brutal force that was applied by security guards on someone who was already ill was the root cause of the death, and also the silence by the hospital when the deceased passed on is another issue. They claim that the hospital was looking for ways of covering up. That’s why we opened these ongoing investigations in this matter,” he said.

Mudoola's friends are voicing demands for justice across social media. PHOTO/URN

Jim Ntale, a close friend to the family posted on social media that Butabika is a mental hospital and professionally not expected to treat such critical head injuries that can cause internal bleeding to the brain or fracture of the skull.

“We want police to investigate this incident and tell us exactly how Mudoola died because we’re so heartbroken. If they had rushed him for treatment they could have saved his life. Our son was killed and someone should be answering for those unprofessional doctors and security guards,” said Ntale.

According to Owoyesigyire, Butabika police post recorded the death inquiry under SD 09/20/05/2021.

He also said that Jinja Road police has taken over the investigations and picked statements from nurses, doctors, and security guards who were on duty with the exception of one guard who is said to be missing.

Butabika hospital, Executive Director Dr Juliet Nakku had not yet commented on the matter by press time.

Ministry of health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona also declined to comment on the matter, saying it is under police investigations.