Police pass out 78 officers trained by Russian firm

At least 78 police officers from different directorates were on Thursday passed out after acquiring skills in extended intelligence transport management system to curb country wide crime.

The officers were trained by the Russian based M/s Joint Stock Global security company at the police ICT research and innovation center in Kikandwa, Kakiri Division in Wakiso District.

The pass out of police officers was officiated by the police director for counter terrorism Abbas Byakagaba, who represented the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj General Katsigazi Tumusiime.

While addressing the officers, he said their aim is to bring criminality to zero.

“The officers are going to start fighting and tracking criminals by using the new intelligence system they have learnt from the Russians’ Global security company,” he noted.

M/s Joint Stock Global head of training Aleksei Alex Gasaneko said officers acquired skills in event management by using ITMS advanced integration capabilities to develop integrated solutions on video platforms, number plate recognition using cameras, face recognition systems, online monitoring tools showing videos of vicinities of cities, GPS and tracking of cars and car number plates.

"The training highlights skills in how to operate security systems and I believe that with this training that you got, you will be able to help Uganda Police and other countrymen to curb criminality in the Country," he added.

On Thursday, the acting Director Police ICT Yusuf Ssewanyana said the ITMS project is handled by the office of the president and one of the big initiations to introduce the 4th industrial revolution.

"This is just the beginning, this team will get further training in Russia and get more skills," he said.

Mr Ssewanyana noted that the ITMS project will add value to what police have already done like the mega CCTV project.

Uganda and the Russian company had planned to roll out the controversial digital surveillance car number plate in March but the exercise was later suspended on orders of the Inspectorate of Government and the contractor's failure to deliver on the first consignment.

In 2021, the government of Uganda through ministries for the Presidency and security signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian company.

Background

In June 2018, President Museveni hinted at monitoring and Tracking chips on all boda bodas and vehicles during his address to parliament on insecurity in the country.