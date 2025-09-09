Police pick-up trucks survive fire at Ntinda garage

Several police pick-up trucks yesterday survived destruction after fire gutted a garage where they had been taken to fix seats on their beds.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said the cause of the fire that gutted Effort Auto Garage and destroyed several vehicles had not yet been established. Investigations are ongoing. “I don’t have a report yet. Even though we have our own workshops, we outsource certain services. I need to assess the place before providing an answer to that question,” Mr Onyango said.

Destruction

Seven private vehicles, three of which were being modified for tourist transport, were destroyed in the fire that broke out at the garage located in Ntinda, a Kampala City suburb. According to witnesses, the inferno was triggered by an electrical short circuit, which caused fire that spread to highly flammable sponge mattress materials being used to make seats the police pick-up trucks. Mr Allan Nkurinda, an employee at the garage, said when the fire started, the police pick-up trucks were quickly driven away.





Some were parked across the road outside St Luke Church Ntinda, while others were moved into the church grounds. Mr Ronnie Mayo, one of the directors of the garage, said the fire started around midday. When the Daily Monitor arrived at the scene at 1:30pm, the first fire truck had just arrived to battle the flames. Mr Aslam Basabya, the owner of Entropy Transport Tours and Logistics, lost a tourist vehicle in the fire. He said that he had recently acquired the vehicle for $15,000 (about Shs52.5m) and had brought it to the garage for modification to enable it conduct work of transporting tourists.

Mr Basabya said he had not insured the vehicle, trusting in the garage’s reputation for quality work. Similarly, Mr Mark Pepe, another owner of a burnt tourist vehicle, was surprised to receive a call from the garage owners informing him of the fire. Mr Pepe said he was impressed by the quality of work at the garage and this influenced his decision to take his vehicle there for modification.



