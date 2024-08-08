Police, prisons officers up in arms over pay rise

Junior police and prison officers were shocked last week when their salary enhancements were less than 25 percent, contrary to what Finance Minister Matia Kasaija had promised in his budget speech.

According to calculations done by this newspaper, junior officers got a salary enhancement of less than 14 percent while their senior officers got a pay rise of between 42 percent and 70 percent.

Junior officers this newspaper talked to accused the government of lying, as their superiors, who already enjoy numerous state privileges, received more than double the pay they had in the previous financial year.

This dissatisfaction has led to complaints being aired to superiors and political leaders, bringing the issue to the floor of Parliament this week.

A police constable, who preferred anonymity because he isn’t authorised to talk to the press, described the salary enhancement he got as ‘broad day robbery.’

Another officer lamented that while superiors, who have government vehicles and other privileges, received a 60 percent enhancement, those forced to share substandard accommodations only received a 13 percent pay rise.

Commanders from the three institutions are holding several meetings in barracks dubbed barazas to calm down the angry junior officers.

On Tuesday sitting, Mr Paul Luttamaguzi (Democratic Party, Nakaseke South), asked the government to explain the criteria they used for salary enhancement where the pay rise varied in percentage terms.

Minister of Public Service Muruli Mukasa insisted yesterday in Parliament that junior officers from the ranks of private to sergeant in the police, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and prisons were given a 25 percent salary enhancement.

“Higher ranks in Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service other than the Scientists and Health Professionals have not been enhanced since FY2014/2015 while the lower ranks were enhanced in FY 2013/2014; 2014/2015 and 2018/2019,” Mr Muruli said.

While reading the budget speech last month, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija said security personnel at the rank of captain and below will get a 25 percent salary enhancement.

“To the gallant men and women in uniform, at the rank of captain and below – who are serving in the UPDF, in the Uganda Police, in the Uganda Prisons, in internal and external intelligence services- this budget contains the first instalment to enhance your pay,” Mr Kasaija said.

But the Public Service Ministry salary structure for 2024/2025 Financial Year shows lower percent for junior officers.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, said the manner in which the increment was executed is unfair, especially to the junior officers, and he demanded that Mr Muruli looks for fund to correct the disparities.

“There was an increment, but it was not fair. If the difference is too big, the Executive need to go back and find money,” Mr Tayebwa said.





What they got

The salary of the lowest ranking police officer, a Special Police Constable (SPC) was increased from Shs375,200 to Shs440,000, which is a 14.72 percent raise. This means each SPC was added Shs64,800 on his or her monthly salary.

A police constable or prison warder/wardress got between 12.6 percent and 13.6 percent raise depending on the length of service. Constable/Warder/Wardress got an additional pay ranging from Shs68,000 to Shs76,000 a month.

A police constable/warder/wardress, who was earning from Shs466,000 to Shs483,000, will get between Shs535,000 and Shs559,000.

The police and prisons officers at the rank of lance corporal and sergeant got a 10.5 to 14 percent salary increment, which is around Shs72,000 to Shs84,000. Their salaries now range from Shs560,000 to Shs653,000.

The government increased the salaries of officers in the category of non-commissioned officers (inspectors) by 35.9 percent and 48 percent. For instance, an Assistant Inspector of police/warder/wardress got more than Shs335,000 on his or her salary while an Inspector earned an additional Shs600,503 per month.

Above the category of non-commissioned officers are senior officers starting from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police/prisons (ASP) to Inspector General of Police or Commissioner General of Prisons.

An ASP received salary increments in the range of 48.6 percent and 61.2 percent. This means an average addition of Shs901,000, which is more than twice the current salary (Shs440,000) of the lowest officer, a Special Police Constable. A superintendent and senior superintendent earned a pay rise from 42.1 percent to 52.9 percent.

An Assistant Commissioner (ACP) and commissioner got a 66.4 percent and 70.9 percent salary enhancement respectively. According to public service salary structure, an ACP was given an additional Shs2.9m to make salary a total of Shs3.3m while a commissioner obtained more Shs4.5m to a sum of Shs6.4m.

A senior commissioner’s salary has risen by 69.4 percent to Shs6.8m while Assistant Inspectors pay rose by 66.4 percent to Shs7m.

The salaries of the inspector general of police (IGP) and commissioner general of prisons (CGP) and their deputies were enhanced by more than 100 per cent to Shs15.4m from Shs6.8m per month while their deputies will get Shs13.8m from Shs6.7m.

Beneficiaries

