Police probe after car occupants dump body in Kayunga

Police in Kayunga District are investigating an incident in which occupants of a saloon car dumped a human body in Kasana-Bukolwa Village, Busaana sub-county.

Mr Innocent Dusabe, the Kayunga District officer in- charge of the Criminal Investigations Department said that the incident occurred at around noon on Friday.

"The body is of a male aged about 40. He is well dressed and has a bag," police said.

Mr Dusabe further explained that a 12- year-old boy who witnessed the incident from a distance told investigators that the unknown occupants of a white saloon car (car type not yet known) first moved around the village before they made a U-turn and dumped the body in Kasana-Bukolwa swamp.

“The assailants seem to know the area very well and first surveilled the area before they dumped the body which has marks of injuries on the forehead- and it seems he was strangled," he disclosed.

Police say the criminals apparently exploited weakness in security to commit the crime.

"We have not yet identified the victim which can form a basis of our investigations. We need to know where he was living and what job he was doing. This can give us clues in our investigations. That area has no cameras that would have helped us in our investigations," he said.