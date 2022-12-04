Police probe car crash at mayor Lukwago’s home, driver arrested 

Police in Kampala said Sunday that they are holding a driver who allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the residence of the city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Saturday evening. The 7pm accident at Lukwago Road, Mengo in Rubaga Division, Kampala left one person injured, according to police.

“A short while ago, an overhasty and reckless driver of this Subaru car Reg.UAJ 704K rammed through the main entrance to my house, the gate forcefully flung open and badly damaged and the over speeding car then rammed into the pillar at the entrance to the sitting room . The huge bang shook the whole house and the children who were watching soccer in sitting room started wailing. The lady who was seated in the co-driver's seat sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital. Luckily enough, the family is safe but some members are gripped by nervous shock. I'm yet to understand the cause of this bizarre incident which has badly ravaged my home!!. We've called police who are yet to arrive,” Mr Lukwago’s Saturday statement posted on his social media platforms reads.