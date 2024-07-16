Police probe day light Kampala robbery after viral CCTV footage

Police have identified Mr. Joshi Keshav, a 32-year-old Indian national, as the victim in a robbery video circulating on social media.

According to a statement issues by the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire today, the incident occurred on July 15 at 12 pm at Esso Corner in Kampala city.

The victim who sustained minor injuries is a tour and travel company operator based at Crown House, Kampala Road.

“The Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage shows Mr. Keshav on a motorcycle carrying a bag when he was cornered by several riders due to heavy traffic. The assailants proceeded to beat and rob him. The stolen items include a laptop valued at UGX 2.2 million, cash amounting to UGX 150,000, an Ecobank debit card and keys,” Mr Owoyesigyire’s Tuesday statement read.

After the incident, the victim reported the matter at Nkurumah Road Police Station in Kampala and investigations are, according to police, underway.

“A team of investigators is diligently tracing Mr. Keshav's movements from the start of his journey to the location of the incident. Numerous clues have been gathered to aid in the ongoing efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this crime,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Kampala has over the years gone through waves of violent crime, resulting in the government adopting different postures to respond.