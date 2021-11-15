Police probe death of two people in Pallisa, Mbale

Detectives in the eastern Uganda districts of Pallisa and Mbale are investigating two separate cases in which a man and a woman were found dead.

In the Pallisa case, a 22-year-old man identified as Amos Aisu, a resident of Adwarat village was found dead under a tree near his home.

The Bukedi north region police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso said preliminary investigations indicated that Aisu’s death occurred moments after he had eaten mangoes with some of his cousins. Police are now trying to establish whether the mangoes are the source of his death.

However, Aisu is also known for excessive consumption of alcohol. That’s another lead police is following up on.

Aisu's death was reported to police on Sunday by his father, Charles Ocayi, 58.

"Our investigations so far indicate that the deceased has been staying alone after separating with his wife six months ago and he was notorious for taking excessive alcohol," Ms Alaso said.

She said the scene was visited and documented by detectives.

"After receiving this information, our CID officers visited and documented the scene, although it was already tampered with. Satements were recorded from the deceased’s relatives to help in investigations, “she added.

His body was taken to Pallisa General Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem.

In the Mbale case, police are investigating circumstances under which a woman believed to be in her early 2Os was killed in Doko- Nsambya cell, Industrial City Division.