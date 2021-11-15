Police probe death of two people in Pallisa, Mbale

Detectives in the eastern Uganda districts of Pallisa and Mbale are investigating two separate cases in which a man and a woman were found dead.
In the Pallisa case, a 22-year-old man identified as Amos Aisu, a resident of Adwarat village was found dead under a tree near his home.
The Bukedi north region police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso said preliminary investigations indicated that Aisu’s death occurred moments after he had eaten mangoes with some of his cousins. Police are now trying to establish whether the mangoes are the source of his death.
However, Aisu is also known for excessive consumption of alcohol. That’s another lead police is following up on. 
Aisu's death was reported to police on Sunday by his father, Charles Ocayi, 58.

