Police probe death of UPDF colonel in Lira

Police in the North Kyoga Region are investigating the circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) lieutenant colonel died in Lira City on Sunday night.



Lt Colonel Charles Omara Abeni, who was attached to the Magamaga Service Brigade, reportedly became unconscious and collapsed while bathing at his home at Akia Cell, Lira City East Division, Lira City, on Sunday.



“The serviceman was pronounced dead while at Lira Regional Referral Hospital where he had been rushed for medication,” according to both the police and the army.



The UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, Mr Amos Nsamba Magango confirmed that the incident happened on Sunday at around 10:10pm.



“Medical reports will provide more information on the cause of death of our gallant senior officer,” he remarked.



Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson said “investigations into the unfortunate death have commenced.”



“A clear report regarding his death will come out upon completion of post-mortem,” he observed as he dismissed claims circulating on social media and local radio stations that the army-man was shot dead.



"Rather, he became unconscious and collapsed while showering, according to close family members," Mr Okema told journalists on Sunday.



He added: "We do not understand the motive of the writer who tweeted that the officer was shot at, therefore it's subject to investigation.”