Police probe death of woman injured at Bryan White’s home

Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a 25-year-old woman who reportedly sustained severe injuries at the residence of socialite Bryan Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White, in Kyamula, Makindye Division, Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the death of Caroline Nalubwama is being treated with utmost seriousness, and an inquiry file has been opened at Katwe Police Station.

Nalubwama reportedly suffered critical injuries on Monday night and was rushed to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Her father, Mr Tom Mutyaba, 52, reported the matter to Katwe Police the same evening, prompting immediate action from investigators.

Mr Owoyesigyire said a team of detectives, together with forensic and fire experts, visited the scene to collect evidence, and several exhibits have been recovered to aid the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that Ms Nalubwama’s injuries may have resulted from a suspected gas explosion at Bryan White’s residence.

Police said a post-mortem was conducted at the City Mortuary, Mulago, while fire investigators retrieved burnt clothing and damaged curtains from the scene.

Bryan White, who also sustained injuries in the suspected explosion, is currently receiving treatment at Mildmay Hospital in Lweza, Wakiso District. Police have since recorded his statement and issued a medical form to support the ongoing inquiry. “We have retrieved CCTV footage from the area to help us establish the true sequence of events,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

This incident adds to a string of fatal gas-related accidents in Kampala. In October 2024, two people, including an Indian national living in Sembule A Zone, Kabowa Parish, Rubaga Division, died in a gas cylinder explosion while operating an oxygen plant. Authorities continue to warn about the dangers of gas leaks and improper cylinder handling.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) attributes most incidents involving liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to poor handling either by users or suppliers.