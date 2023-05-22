Police probe death threat against MP Joyce Bagala

Police say they are investigating alleged death threats against Mityana District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Joyce Bagala, by a self-made "Association of Tired Officers in Uniforms – Uganda (Afon)".

Addressing journalists during a weekly press brief at the police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, revealed that the- so-called association reportedly threatened to shoot at Ms Bagala four times if she fails to pay Shs10m within three days from Saturday May 20, 2023.

He added that in the anonymous letter they also asked Parliament to recognise their service by improving on their working conditions, and ensure their pay is increased.

Mr Enanga said they are yet to authenticate the genesis of the claims as investigations continue.

“As the Joint Security Agencies, we do take matters of threats to life as a priority although at this stage we cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of the anonymous threats. We are still gathering information on the scope of the anonymous threats,” he noted.

In the meantime parliamentary police have been availed with the legal tools to investigate the threats, generate alerts for parliament and take threat reduction measures.

Police have advised all legislators to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures like breaking away from usual movement routines, but stay focused on their work as they [police] working to bring the perpetrators to book.

Once apprehended, police say the suspects will be charged with attempted murder.

“We would also like to warm any disgruntled officers, who could be behind the anonymous threats, that it is an offence to threaten lawmakers. Whoever, will be arrested will be charged with threatening to kill a lawmaker,” Mr. Enanga noted

Efforts to reach out to MP Joyce Bagala for a comment on the matter were futile.