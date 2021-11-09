Police probe drowning of 64-year-old woman in River Manafwa

Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old woman drowned in River Manafwa in Buyemba "A" village, Lyama Sub-County.

Florence Naundo, 64, a resident of the same area had gone to attend a funeral at her co-wife's home in the neighbourhood.

Bukedi North acting police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso said the drowning was first reported as a disappearance under file number BDK CRB 454/2021 at Lyama police post on Sunday at 5pm.

"…but on Monday, we got a report from Clemente Zyawe, a resident of Nakisenyi Village, Lyama Town Council in Budaka District, about the floating body in River Manafwa. We rushed to the scene," Ms Alaso noted.

She said the scene was visited by a team of detectives led by the District Criminal Investigation Department and crime scene officers for investigations.

According to Ms Alaso, there were no injuries on the body conveyed to Mbale City mortuary for post.

Police preliminary investigation indicate that the deceased was a drunkard.

Meanwhile, police in Pallisa District are hunting for unknown people who reportedly killed Martin Emoruta, a resident of Kachabai Cell, Agule Town Council in Pallisa.

Ms Alaso, said the case of murder by mob was registered at Agule police station vide SD Ref 05/08/11/2021.

"The body was found at the scene and it had multiple injuries on the head and a turkey tied on him. We have information that the deceased had just been released from prison on similar charges as per statement from the father," Ms Alaso said.