Police probe drowning of 64-year-old woman in River Manafwa

The acting Bukedi North Police spokesperson, Ms Immaculat Alaso. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI 

By  YAHUDU KITUNZI

What you need to know:

  • Bukedi North acting police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso said the drowning was first reported as a disappearance under file number BDK CRB 454/2021 at Lyama police post on Sunday at 5pm.
  • Meanwhile, police in Pallisa District are hunting for unknown people who reportedly killed Martin Emoruta, a resident of Kachabai Cell, Agule Town Council in Pallisa.

Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old woman drowned in River Manafwa in Buyemba "A" village, Lyama Sub-County.

