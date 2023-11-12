Police probe Gombe Primary School dormitory fire

Police in Butambala District are investigating a fire that ripped through a dormitory at Gombe Standard Primary School.

The Friday inferno affected the boys’ dormitory, destroying personal properties like mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, suitcases and shoes among others.

Mr Hassan Wasswa, one of the parents who rushed to the school minutes after the incident, said the fire started from the dormitory ceiling.

“We thank God that no pupil was injured because the fire started when all the learners were in their respective classrooms,” he said.

Mr Sulaiman Bukya Lubwama, the Butambala Resident District Commissioner, said an electrical mishap might have caused the fire because no one was inside the building at the time of the incident.

"We have not yet established the actual cause of the fire, but some pupils say they saw some wires sparking before 1.30pm. Others are saying there was a phone left charging in one of the sockets in the dormitory, " he said.

“But since the Police are investigating the matter, I am confident that we will get the truth," he said.