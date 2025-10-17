Police probe hammer and hoe attacks that claimed two lives in Jinja

Police in Jinja have launched investigations into two separate murders that occurred on the night of October 14, which claimed the lives of two residents.

The first incident happened in Lwanda Ward, where Ms Nusula Nakaziba, a mobile money agent, was attacked while returning home with her young daughter.

When the thugs attacked them, her daughter fled while making an alarm. This alerted residents who came to their rescue.

However they arrived too late. They found her dead and her bag, which reportedly contained a large sum of money, missing. She was reportedly hit on the head with a hammer.

In the second incident, Mr Fred Itwalume, a security guard at Mafubira Rural Cooperative Sacco, was found dead in Nakabango Ward.

He had been hacked on the head with a hoe, and four motorcycles were also reported missing from the Sacco that was under his custody.

Police investigations

Police deployed a sniffer dog to assist with the investigation, and the dog led investigators to Grace’s Furniture Workshop, located across the road, and later to a residence in Lwanda Village.

The dog stopped at a residential house, and the angry locals started accusing its occupants of being involved in the crime.

They stoned the house, breaking windows, and looted property, forcing the occupants to run for their dear lives.

Mr Dan Mulangira, a Nakabango resident, expressed frustration over the death of the security guard, describing him as a law-abiding citizen.

In protest, residents blocked the Kamuli–Jinja Highway using timber and furniture taken from Grace’s Furniture Workshop, which they accused of harbouring criminals. Police intervened, but the situation escalated as some residents set fire to parts of the workshop, while others looted timber and furniture.

The Jinja Northern Division Deputy RCC, Mr Hamisi Kiganira, condemned the incidents, blaming them on the rising youth unemployment and indiscipline in the community.

“It’s alarming that many of our youth have turned into criminals. They don’t want to work, instead they spend their days betting and later resort to robbing and even murdering innocent people,” Mr Kiganira said.

Mr Kiganira added that security forces have launched regular patrols in the area to restore peace and prevent further violence.