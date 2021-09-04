Police probe kidnap, killing of Ntoroko NRM chairperson

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

A joint police squad from Fort Portal City and Ibanda District are investigating circumstances under which the Ntoroko District acting National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman was reportedly kidnapped and killed on Thursday, and his body dumped near River Mpanga.

The river valley marks the border between Kamwenge and Ibanda districts.

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Japheth Kabagambe Ahebwa.

Mr Twesige said the police learnt of the deceased’s disappearance from Mr Micahel Kadoma, a friend.

It is reported that the duo on Thursday morning travelled from Ntoroko District to Fort Portal City to repair a tractor and buy watermelon seedlings.

“They moved around town and went to Centenary Bank, Fort Portal branch, to withdraw some money. They parked their motorcycle and Kadoma went in while the deceased remained on the motorcycle,” he said.

Mr Twesige said when Kadoma re-emerged some 30 minutes later, he couldn’t find his friend.

“His friend said he tried calling him [the deceased] in vain. The deceased later called and told Kadoma he had got a lift and that they should meet at Kisenyi, in Fort Portal City. While Kadoma waited for his mechanic to complete repair of the tractor, the deceased again called him and told him to find him in Karugutu,” he said.

He said shortly after, the deceased again called Kadoma requesting him to send him Shs2 million urgently without stating the reason.

“He never mentioned the reason why he needed the money nor disclosed where he was. Then the deceased phone went off completely,” he said.

Mr Twesige said the deceased brother reported the case at Fort Portal Police Station.

Police revealed that on Friday morning, the deceased’s body was found near River Mpanga, at Kamwenge-Ibanda border, some 200 metres off the main road. Police in Ibanda District took the body to Ruhoko Health Centre IV for postmortem.

Investigation

Mr Twesige said they are using CCTV cameras installed in Fort Portal in their investigation.

“So far (Friday evening), we have not arrested any suspect but we have cameras in town. We want to know which vehicle picked him up from outside the bank,” he said.

Fort Portal City has CCTV cameras installed near Total Petrol Station on Kyebambe road, a few metres from the bank.

Mr William Kasoro, the Ntoroko District chairman, said: “Its bad news for the party and Ntoroko District. He has been our good NRM mobiliser during the time of election and I highly suspect his murder is politically motivated, especially to the people fighting government who want to show that there is no security in the country,” He said.

The Tooro sub-region NRM coordinator, Mr Donato William, said it is unfortunate Ntoroko District has lost two party chairpersons in the same manner and called for thorough investigations into the killing.

Mr Raphael Mate, the chairperson of Karugutu Town Council, described the deceased as a hard working person who was good at mobilising for the NRM party during elections.

About the deceased

Kabagambe was a resident of Bweramule Sub-county in Haibaale Parish, Ntoroko District.

Since 2019, he has been serving as the acting NRM district chairman after Vincent Mugume, the then chairperson, was murdered in Tooro Semliki Game Reserve.

Prior Kabagambe served as the district NRM secretary.

