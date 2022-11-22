Police probe Mak lecturer over slapping student

Police have commenced investigations against a Makerere University lecturer who allegedly assaulted a female student.

A video clip that circulated on social media appears to show the lecturer, who is attached to the Department of Social Work and Social Administration, slapping the student as he ordered her to leave the lecture room last Friday.

“Police have taken interest and opened investigations into the alleged physical assault and harassment of a female student. Our Directorate of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in coordination with CID KMP, is inquiring into the physical assault and harassment of a female student by the university lecturer identified as Bernard Wandera that occurred on November 18,” the Police spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga, said during a media briefing in Naguru, Kampala, yesterday.

“The reason why we are taking interest is that the matter has a criminal dimension to it and also the fact that many human rights defenders, parents, guardians, students, and concerned citizens have criticised the way several universities handle such acts of physical harassment…,” he added.

In the said video, the lecturer was heard shouting: “Get out of my class. Leave my room, don’t be stupid…leave leave. I told you this is my class.”

Mr Enanga revealed that a copy of the video footage had been retrieved for further analysis and that the victim has been identified and arrangements are in place to record statements on the incident.

Following the lecturer’s conduct, the university management suspended him. Efforts to reach him were futile yesterday. He initially said he was attending a meeting in the village, but could not answer our calls later.

Efforts to speak to the student who was allegedly assaulted was also futile by press time.

In a separate development, Mr Enanga said police is investing a lecture attached to Kabale University on allegations of sexually harassing female students.