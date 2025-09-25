Police probe Mbale incident after viral video shows officers tearing NUP poster

Police in Mbale City have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting of National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters while celebrating the nominations of their party presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on Pallisa Road along the Mbale-Kampala Highway as NUP supporters marched in procession carrying placards and posters of Mr Kyagulanyi.

According to eyewitnesses, police intervened and used tear gas and live bullets to disperse the supporters, although no reports of injuries were made.

A video captured during the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows police officers allegedly tearing Mr Kyagulanyi's posters.

Yesterday in Mbale!! They're fighting an idea too strong to silence with this criminality. #FreeUganda pic.twitter.com/OOekPO9BYf — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) September 25, 2025

Elgon Region Police Commander, Mr Samuel Asiimwe, condemned the police officers' actions and assured the public that an investigation is underway.

"The police are investigating the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of tear gas on supporters of NUP," he said.

The police statement dated September 25 confirmed the investigation and noted that appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings.

Mr Asiimwe added that the police are working to improve their response to public gatherings based on professionalism and respect for human rights.

"Recently, police officers conducted training on crowd management, focusing on dialogue and de-escalation techniques," he said.

NUP youth leader in Mbale City, Mr Peter Makoko, also known as Poker, decried the police's actions. He said the billboard was being taken to their offices for supporters to sign as a way of endorsing Mr Kyagulanyi's nomination.

"When we reached Pallisa Road, the officers arrived and started tearing the poster. When we intervened, one of the police officers pulled a pistol and shot at us, and his men threw tear gas canisters," Makoko said.

Makoko called for disciplinary action against the officers involved, stating that their actions showed a failure to perform their duties.

"They resorted to causing commotion for people to lose their properties and then blame NUP supporters," he said.



