Police probe MP Nantaba's SFC guards over assaulting elderly man

Police in Kayunga District are investigating the alleged assault of an elderly man by the Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers deployed to guard the district Woman MP Aidah Nantaba.

The incident is said to have happened on Tuesday during a consultative meeting at Namulaba Umea Primary School in Namulba Village, Kitimbwa Sub County where Ms Nantaba, guarded by the soldiers attached to the elite unit of the UPDF was engaging residents on the upcoming LC5 by-election. She was in the company of Mr Magid Nyanzi, an independent candidate she’s backing.

According to the Namulaba Village vice chairperson, Mr Godfrey Sserwanga, the incident occurred when Mr Rogers Mushambo, 50, accused the former ICT state minister (Nantaba) of hoodwinking them ever since they voted her to Parliament.

"You are fond of hoodwinking us every time you come here. Now you are telling us to vote Magid Nyanzi," Mr Mushambo allegedly told Ms Nantaba.

"Mr Mushambo's remarks infuriated one of the SFC soldiers, who then grabbed him but he (Mushambo) raised his hands up as a gesture of asking for forgiveness," Mr Sserwanga said.

Mr Sserwanga said Mushambo’s plea instead fell on deaf ears when the soldier slapped him causing blood to ooze out of his ears.

According to Mr Sserwanga, Ms Nantaba and her guards later entered into their vehicles and left Mr Mushambo groaning in pain. He was then rushed to Busaana Health Centre III for treatment and later referred to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital.

Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Denis Odoch, on Thursday said they are investigating the alleged assault of Mr Mushambo, who now says he cannot hear properly. He said no arrests have been made yet.

When contacted, Ms Nantaba told this reporter that the incident “was a security matter.”

"You can write your garbage. You want to write so that Museveni can recall the SFC guards and I’m killed?” She said, adding that some people were trying to blow the whole incident out of proportion.