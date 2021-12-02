Police probe MP Nantaba's SFC guards over assaulting elderly man

Kayunga District Woman MP Aidah Nantaba

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • "Mr Mushambo's remarks infuriated one of the SFC soldiers, who then grabbed him but he (Mushambo) raised his hands up as a gesture of asking for forgiveness," Mr Sserwanga said.

Police in Kayunga District are investigating the alleged assault of an elderly man by the Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers deployed to guard the district Woman MP Aidah Nantaba.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.