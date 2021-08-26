Police probe murder of 30-year-old woman in Apac

By Angela Oketch More by this Author

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

Police in Ibuje Sub-county, Apac District, are investigating circumstances under which a 30-year-old woman died in her garden on Wednesday evening.

The deceased identified as Dilish Ajok was a resident of Atin-Lee Village, Ami-Aberidwogo Parish in Ibuje Sub-county.

Ms Ajok's corpse was discovered in her cassava garden on Thursday morning.

Mr Wilbert Omara, the LC1 chairperson of Atin-Lee Village said the deceased last made a public appearance Tuesday evening and since then the family members had been looking for her.

“This kind of murder has never happened in this area but with the development of trading centres, wrong elements are coming around to disturb us. This place has been so peaceful but we are so surprised after this happened,” he said August 26.

Mr Alex Okello, a close family member, told Daily Monitor that the deceased separated with her husband a year ago and was staying with parents at the time of her demise.

Advertisement

“There were so many injuries on her body and we are suspecting that she could have been killed,” he said.

Mr Brussel Opungu, the LC2 chairperson of Amii-Aberidwogo Parish blamed the incident on high levels of alcoholism in the area.

“We have some businessmen here who are staging discos and they are opening bars in total disregard of Covid-19 lockdown measures. We informed the sub-county leaders for intervention but no action has been taken," he said.

The Officer in Charge (OC) of Ibuje Police Station, Mr Christopher Ungu told Daily Monitor that police visited the crime scene together with officers from Apac Central Police Station.

‘‘Post-mortem is being carried out as we continue with investigations," he said.