Police probe murder of Budaka salon operator

Police in Bukedi Sub-region have expressed concern over the increase in murder in the area, and have urged the public not resolve disputes through violent means.

“We have continued to registers more cases of murder in the region under different circumstances. This is a trend that needs to be addressed” North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Emily Alaso said.

Even as police still investigates, reports indicate that most of the murder cases have been recorded in the districts of Pallisa, Budaka and Kibuku.

ASP Alaso told this publication that the latest incidence is the murder of a salon operator reported March 20.

“Police is investigating the murder of Sifuloza Nakelo,31, a wife to Clement Kigaye, a resident of Nakibulu Village, Macholi ward in Budaka District.

It’s alleged that the deceased went for her routine saloon work from which she has been returning home around 7pm daily.

During the weekend, she had not returned by 11pm which prompted her husband to report a case of disappearance on Sunday morning.

“Later, information was received from the Chairman LC1 Naigobya, Mr Wasoma Dongo, that there was some corpse in a garden near Lugwere Bible monument,” ASP Alaso narrated.

Upon notice, police Homicides and SOCCO officers visited and documented the scene where the body lay in a pool of blood. The body was evacuated and conveyed to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem

“Investigations into the matter are underway and more details will be availed in due course,” police disclosed.