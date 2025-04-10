Police probe murder of ex-schools inspector in Luweero

Grief and shock have engulfed residents of Kikubajinja Village in Luweero Sub-county following the brutal murder of a retired schools inspector, Mary Kyomugisha.

The 64-year-old educationist, celebrated for her dedication to special needs education across Luweero District, was found dead in her home on Wednesday evening.

The tragic discovery was made by her neighbour, Mr Abdul Nsubuga, who recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the incident in an interview with the Monitor.

“I had just returned from the trading center when I noticed something unusual. Mary’s door was half open and the lights were still on, which was strange—she always locked up early,” Nsubuga recalled.

He continued, “When I got closer, I saw what looked like blood on the doorpost. I called her name twice, but there was no response. That’s when I panicked and called the police.”

Police responded swiftly to the distress call. According to ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, officers found Kyomugisha’s body lying face down in a pool of blood in her living room.

“She had a deep cut on her neck, consistent with an attack using a sharp object. It was a gruesome scene,” Mr Twiineamazima said.

He added that initial investigations were hindered by concerned locals who unknowingly tampered with the crime scene before authorities arrived. As a result, the police sniffer dog could not pick up a clear scent trail.

“Despite this setback, our detectives have begun recording statements from key witnesses and have secured the premises for further forensic analysis. The body was transported to Luweero Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination,” Mr Twiineamazima said.

A case of suspected murder has been opened, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

“We urge the public to remain calm and share any information that might help identify and arrest the suspect,” he added.

News of Kyomugisha’s death has sent ripples through the education community. Ms Florence Bbosa Sekitoleko, the Luweero District Education Officer, noted that Kyomugisha retired five years ago from her position as Inspector of Schools in charge of Special Needs Education.

“She was a passionate advocate for inclusive education and worked tirelessly to support children with disabilities,” Sekitoleko said.

Ms Sarah Nakato, Schools Inspector for Katikamu Sub-county, remembered her as “a quiet, respectful, and deeply committed professional. Her death is a great loss to both the education sector and the community.”

The incident comes amid growing concerns about rising violent crime in the region. According to the Uganda Police Force's 2024 Annual Crime Report, Luweero registered 86 murder cases last year, ranking it as the second deadliest district in the country and fourth overall in crime prevalence.

Authorities have expressed particular concern over the increase in mob action and violent domestic incidents that continue to plague the district.



