Police probe murder of Kassanda truck driver

Police in Kassanda District are investigating circumstances under which unknown people hacked a truck driver to death and disappeared with his vehicle.

The deceased Patrick Oneni was a resident of Namuganga Village, Nalutuntu Sub County in Kassanda District.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the deceased received a phone call from an unknown person that he had a deal of transporting charcoal and needed his service. The deceased did not hesitate but woke up and drove his truck, Canter Reg. No. UBN 158N to meet the stranger.

According to Mr Henry Kasumba, one of the residents, he was surprised to see blood, mobile phones, a laptop bag, and then the body of Oneni motionlessly lying in the bush on his way to his garden in Ntuuma Village on Monday morning.

He made alarms that drew residents to the scene before calling the police to intervene.

Ms Rachael Kawala, the Wamala Regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that police have after examination and documenting of the scene established that the deceased was hit with a hammer on the head and his neck was cut by the cut.