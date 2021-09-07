Police probe murder of Lyantonde businessman

By Paul Ssekandi More by this Author

By Ambrose Musasizi

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which a businessman was reportedly strangled to death before being dumped in a trench.

The deceased was identified as Fred Kaggwa who operated a carpentry workshop in Lyantonde Town Council, Lyantonde District.

According to Mr Eric Mbabaali a resident in the same area, Kaggwa’s body was found on Tuesday morning in a sand mining trench at Katovu-Mudaala Village, Malongo Sub County in Lwengo District.

“I received a phone call from one of the residents informing me of a body that had been dumped in a trench. I quickly ran to the scene and we managed to call the Police who later took the body to Lyantonde Hospital for postmortem,” he said.

He added that the residents at the scene saw a black Toyota which the suspected killers could have used to escape but did not recognize its registration number.

Ms Judith Nabbanja the wife to the deceased, told Daily Monitor that her husband left very early in the morning to go and purchase timber for his workshop but wasn’t sure about the exact amount he had carried with him.

“The killers could have targeted the money he had because he had gone to purchase timber to take to his workshop as usual,” she said.

According to Mr Mbabaali, the postmortem report showed that Kaggwa had been strangled, making him the third person to be killed within a period of one month in Lyantonde District.

Last week Friday, one of the residents of Kabaale Village, Lyantonde Sub County identified as Beatrice Kemirembe was killed whereas Edson Katema a resident of Kaliiro Sub County was also murdered by machete wielding assailants about two weeks ago.

Mr Ronald Rwolekere the Assistant District Internal Security Officer (DISO) of Lyantonde District confirmed the incident and cautioned residents to take caution as they go about their daily life.

“We have registered a murder case today in the morning, something that is scary. You need to be cautious and keep your lives and property safe because there are some heartless people who are mindless when one is killed,” he said.

Mr Salim Luvoola who worked with the deceased, eulogized Kaggwa as an exemplary leader who always encouraged teamwork and hard work if they were to progress as carpenters.

"He has been our chairperson and has always guided carpenters to save and work hard, police should work hard and get the culprits", he said.











