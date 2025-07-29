Police probe murder of mobile money agent in Nansana

Police in Kampala have launched an investigation into the suspected murder of a mobile money agent, Rose Kyamazima, who was killed on the evening of Monday, July 28, 2025, in Nansana East I ‘B’ Zone, Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said Kyamazima was attacked and fatally stabbed by three unidentified men riding a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the assailants stole her ATM card, two smartphones, a small feature phone, and an unspecified amount of money.

Eyewitnesses told police that Kyamazima was seen earlier that evening depositing money at a bank ATM. She later boarded a motorcycle heading home.

“As she was about to reach her residence, the trio followed her and surrounded her with violence, causing her rider to flee and leave her alone. Despite her attempts to run away, she was overpowered and stabbed, leaving her lifeless,” Mr Onyango said.

He added that police responded swiftly after being notified, documented the crime scene, and transported Kyamazima’s body to the city mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death.

Authorities say the incident is part of a worrying trend of violent attacks targeting mobile money and banking agents. Many of these crimes follow a familiar pattern, victims are followed from banks or work and attacked near or at their homes.

“These targeted attacks include follow-home ambushes, front-gate attacks, and physical assaults both at business premises and while in transit,” Mr Onyango noted.

He urged mobile money agents and banking dealers to exercise increased caution, especially during evening hours, and to consider altering their routines, hiring private guards, or using escorts when carrying large sums of money.

Nationwide, police have recorded a surge in such crimes. According to the 2024 police crime report, a criminal gang operating in eastern Uganda between November 2024 and March 2025 was linked to at least three murders, nine injuries, and robberies totaling Shs294 million, many of which involved mobile money agents.