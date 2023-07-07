Police probe mysterious death of Bundibugyo bar worker

Authorities in Bundibugyo are currently conducting an investigation into the demise of an 18-year-old girl whose body was discovered on Thursday morning near a local bar in Kikyo Trading Center in the district’s Ngamba Sub County.

Late Thursday, police identified the victim as Moreen Masika, a resident of Kyabandara Village in Karugutu Town Council in the neighbouring Ntoroko District. Masika had been employed as a waitress at a bar in Bundibugyo District.

According to Ngamba Sub County chairperson Siriwayo Baluku, police have apprehended the bar owner and his employees to aid ongoing investigations.

A police dog was also brought to the crime scene to assist with the probe.

Her colleagues at the bar reported that the deceased had informed them of feeling unwell and subsequently left the premises at around 4pm on Wednesday evening.

Police say they have since “discovered an underwear, soap, and cosmetics in the pockets of the jacket she was wearing."

“We are profoundly shocked by her sudden death," the deceased’s colleagues told Monitor while reacting to the incident.

Bundibugyo police commander Aggrey Okumu revealed that the body had been transported to Bundibugyo Hospital mortuary for a postmortem by press time on Thursday.

Related incident