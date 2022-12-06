Police probe mysterious death of two Koboko girls aged 12, two

Residents of Abele Cell in South Division in Koboko Municipality were left in panic after they discovered bodies of two children in their mother’s kitchen on Monday.

The residents who discovered bodies of the two girls aged 12 and two informed the LC1 Chairman of the area, Mr Tuaha Moro. According to the locals, the third child found in the kitchen was rushed to a health center in critical condition.

"One of my residents came to my home to inform me about an incident which happened in the neighborhood where two children were discovered dead. I then reported the matter to police because we did not know the cause of death,” Mr Moro told Monitor.



A neighbor, Mr Canan Nkambo explained that he heard the children crying in the house at around 6:30am but could not establish what happened.

"We are still in shock about this incident because there is no clear information about what these girls ate. It could also be a strange disease,” he said.

A team of medical personnel and police who visited the scene asked residents to be patient as relevant authorities probe the children’s cause of death.

According to the acting District Health officer, Dr Denis Oloya, samples were picked from the two bodies and taken for analysis.