Police probe mysterious murder of Kassanda couple 

According to Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the couple’s bodies were discovered at around 7am by residents who were on the way to their gardens.



“Upon closer inspection, they [residents] observed multiple fresh cuts on his head and found his door wide open. Upon looking inside his [Niyoyita] house, they discovered the lifeless body of his wife lying on her bed facing downwards,” Mr Kawala said.



She said the area chairperson was notified and the case was reported to the police.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the couple had been married for over 25 years and had a history of long-standing domestic violence. It is suspected that following the gruesome murder of his wife (Sekunda), Niyoyita may have also fallen victim to a mob attack,” she said.