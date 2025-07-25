Police probe Otto, Olanya over destroying farm fence





The former Member of Parliament for Aruu County in Pader District, Mr Samuel Odonga Otto, and Mr Gilbert Olanya, the MP for Kilak South County in Amuru District, are under police investigation for destroying a fence at a cattle farm in Pader District.

The pair visited Layamo Village, Atanga Sub-county in Pader District, and destroyed the fence at a farm owned by Frank Muliisa. The incident reportedly happened on July 20.

In a five-minute video shared widely on social media, Odonga-Otto and Olanya were seen destroying part of the fence and a makeshift gate to the cattle farm. They were in the company of about 10 young men. They alleged that the cattle keeper illegally blocked a stream and a community road used by the locals .

They also argued that they were helping the security agencies implement the President's order to evict the errant cattle keeper from the sub-region. Mr Muliisa later reported a case of malicious damage to property at Pader Central Police Station.

The complainant told police that the land is rightfully his since he bought it from the family of Peter Olum. On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Olanya said he had been receiving threats from the cattle keepers (Balalo) over his insistence that they must leave.

Mr Olanya claimed that he received WhatsApp messages from an unidentified persons threatening to kill him if he did not stop seeking the eviction of the Balalo from Acholi.

“I have received numerous threats on WhatsApp. They claim that I was the one pushing for their exit, and yet they acquired the land lawfully,” he said. In the last two months, Odonga-Otto and Olanya have been moving from village to village, asking the cattle keepers to heed the order by the President and leave.

He denied accusations that his actions are tribalistic, saying: “It is not my order. It is the President who asked them to leave.”

Mr Joe Oloya, the Aswa East Region police spokesperson, said their preliminary investigations indicate the land was legally acquired by the complainant.

“It is alleged that on July 20, Odonga and Olanya came with a group of men from an unknown place, and they proceeded to the complainant's cattle farm,” he said on July 24.

“At the farm, they destroyed the barbed wire fence while shouting that the complainant had fenced off the water point situated inside his farm and that the community was blocked from accessing the water and the access road through the farm,” Mr Oloya added .

He said the Pader District police commander later visited the farm with the crime intelligence officer. Efforts to get a comment from Mr Odonga Otto were futile by press time . However, in an interview, Mr Olanya acknowledged that they destroyed the fence, saying they did it to enable locals access water sources and other services after the herdsman fenced off the road and water source.

“We moved there with Mr Odonga Otto after receiving information from locals and in deed we found the road and water source fenced off.

We called them to come to us and we talk to them but they refused to cooperate, instead they walked away from us, and we had no option than to forcefully cut down the fence,” Mr Olanya said.

He added: “That water source and the road have for ages been used by that community, and it is unwise that an individual blocks the others from using it. The President has been clear on such greedy acts of the Balaalo fencing off the roads and water sources.”

Mr Olanya defended their actions, saying it is the responsibility of MPs and other leaders to ensure the welfare of their people.

Mr Muliisa could not be reached for comment by press time. On July 6, President Museveni defended his decision to evict the Balalo on grounds that they were causing harm to the communities were they settled. He explained that the Balalo were fencing off public infrastructure, including water sources and community access roads.

“Even those who may have fenced, they may not have permanent water sources on the farm (bought or rented). Hence, in the dry season, they move out to look for water, and livestock eat people’s crops,” he said.

The President said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “The issue of non-Acholi’s or northerners, legally owning land in the north comes in last. It is this one that should involve the lawyers. Which land did you, the Mulaalo, buy or rent?

Was it communal land fraudulently sold or rented by a few people or was it private land? The legality of the land ownership, however, is not the immediate irritant. Whether you legally bought or rented the land, you have no right to kwoneseza people (your livestock grazing on people’s crops); nor do you have the right to block people’s access routes.”

Background

In 2023, Odonga Otto and Gilbert Olanya were arrested and charged with allegedly attacking commercial charcoal producers. This was after the President issued Executive Order Number Three of 2023.

The order banned large-scale charcoal production and felling of indigenous tree species such as shea tree and Afzelia Africana in the sub-region.