Police probe suspected murder of UNRA senior officer
Police in Kampala said Friday that they are investigating a case in which a 52-year-old senior human resources officer with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is suspected to have been murdered.
Hajj Rashid Kamoga Kulima is said to have been rushed to Doctors Hospital in Seguku at around 6pm, Thursday by two unknown men, according to police.
Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the men claimed Kulima slid and fell inside his bathroom.
“As the emergency teams at the hospital were still observing the deceased they fled the hospital premises. The police is tracing for them,” ASP Owoyesigyire said in a Friday morning statement.
According to him, the police have obtained clues to aid into the investigations while Kulima’s body was transferred to city mortuary for an autopsy.