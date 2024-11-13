Police probe threats to life of judge who annulled elections of rival Lango chiefs

Police in North Kyoga Region are investigating threats to the life of Gulu resident judge Phillips Odoki who annulled separate elections that had established rival Lango paramount chiefs also known as Won Nyaci.

Following a leadership dispute between the Lango Cultural Foundation (LCF) and the Lango Cultural Institution (LCI), Odoki delivered a landmark October 31 High Court ruling that cancelled the controversial election of both Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune and Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul.

Additionally, court ordered gender and labour minister Betty Amongi to degazette Odongo and regazette 94-year-old Yosam Odur Ebii as Lango Paramount Chief.

Ambassador Dickson Ogwang and Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune. The two had been elected as Lango paramount chiefs through different elections, causing tensions in the region. Court cancelled their respective election. PHOTO/COMBO

Following the ruling, an audio clip circulated on social media platforms in which an anonymous person alleged handing about Shs50 million bribe to Odoki to influence his ruling in favor of one group.

In the same audio recording, Odoki is heard accused of acting contrary to the intent of the bribe with a further suggestion that “he should be shot dead.”

“There were some recordings that went viral on social media threatening the life of the judge. This is uncalled for, and whoever is responsible will be held accountable,” North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema said on Monday.

He added: “We already have some names of people who are believed to be in that recording. Some of their statements have already been recorded from relevant people, including the complainant.”

SP Okema noted that summons would be extended to some suspects whose voices are believed to be in the recording, highlighting the importance of respecting the judiciary's independence and the legal process.

“We are already getting signals that they are on the run,” he added.