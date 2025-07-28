Police probe viral video of school director flogging man, female student

Police have said they have taken an interest in the viral video recording showing a school director flogging a man and a female student, said to be his lover, after the director’s actions attracted backlash from social media users.

In the under-2-minute video seen by this reporter, students of Lira-based King James School of Nursing and Midwifery watched helplessly as their director whipped a man accused of having an affair with their colleague on February 22, 2025.

The victim, who was subjected to humiliation and torture in broad daylight in front of hundreds of learners, is said to be a clinical officer working at Apac General Hospital in Apac District.

Friends said no sooner had the video of him being caned gone viral on the internet than the victim’s phone was switched off.

A source working at King James School of Nursing and Midwifery said the health worker entered into a relationship with the nursing student who had gone for a facility attachment at Apac General Hospital.

He said trouble started when the student’s father went to clear the daughter’s fees balance and was informed by the school authority that she had been taken to Apac hospital for a facility attachment.

Accordingly, the father travelled to Apac, about 60 kilometres from Lira City. Upon arrival at the government hospital, he never found his daughter. Later, he was told the student’s elder brother came to the school and took her back home for prayers.

He then travelled back to King James to make a follow-up since he did not have a son. He reportedly mounted pressure on the school administration to produce his daughter.

“This is always a good practice with parents, as always one would want to know where his or her child is upon always paying a huge amount of tuition fees,” the source told this publication on July 28, 2025.

“On reaching the school again, the father reported the disappearance of his daughter from the facility. Rumours started spreading that some student was being hidden around a nearby Omodo Trading Centre,” he added.

The school director, Mr Dickson Odongo, immediately made a follow-up. Unfortunately, the student and the man (clinical officer) were found in a house at Omodo Trading Centre, living together as husband and wife.

He was taken to school and beaten in front of hundreds of learners in a desperate attempt to send a clear message that his learning institution is not a dating ground an academic institution.

According to another source who preferred not to be named since the issue is still a subject of police investigation, such elopement ruins the affected students’ future.

“The director’s act may be criticised by many, but also put yourself in the position of the parent whose daughter's future is being ruined by a married men,” said the source.

“Also put yourself in the shoes of the school director whose school name may be tarnished by and the public then speaks negatively about the school much as handling the law in one's hand is not allowed. I’m not supporting the act of beating that married man.”

Nonetheless, after realising that he had committed an offence of assault, Mr Odongo reportedly followed the nurse, begged for forgiveness and agreed to offer him some money in the form of compensation.

However, down the road, the director reportedly failed to fulfill his obligation to the fullest, prompting the victim to release the video which has gone viral.

The school director acknowledged he actually “disciplined” a man who wanted to bring shame to his school.

“That incident happened in February this year, and it was fully settled. I was so shocked to see the video again on various social media platforms yesterday (July 27). I do not know the motive behind it. I cannot tell you the details of the whole thing because the police are handling the matter,” Mr Odongo told this publication on the phone.

Superintendent of Police Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said: “Surprisingly, that incident happened some five months ago. Whatever happened and how it was handled never came to my desk.”

The police spokesperson said he was equally interested in the story.

“It is so heartbreaking. You can’t beat a fellow man like that. But anyway, I’m following it up with the regional CID,” he said.

Major General (Rtd) Kahinda Otafire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, previously directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the police arrest and prosecute any teacher or school authority engaged in corporal punishment and any other forms of assault on learners.

In a letter dated May 2025, the minister said the Ministry of Education and Sports should devise other methods of enforcing discipline other than physical assault.

“Despite the government banning caning of learners in schools, we continue to receive alarming reports about administration of corporal punishment in schools, to the extent that some learners are injured but fear to report such incidents,” Maj Gen Otafire said in a letter dated May 2025.

“I want to take this opportunity to warn all and sundry that corporal punishment is assault and a criminal offence punishable by law.”

Addressing journalists in Kampala, police spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, on Monday, July 28, said they had taken an interest in the video, saying the perpetrator would be arrested for assault.