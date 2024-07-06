Police push for accreditation of training schools

The Uganda Police Force is on a mission to modernise and enhance the professional development of its officers. To achieve this, they are seeking the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to expedite the accreditation process of police training schools.

Speaking at the pass out of 261 police officers at Kabalye police training school on Thursday, Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Moses Kafeero, the Human Resource Director of the Uganda Police Force, this initiative aims to ensure that police officers receive accredited certificates that align their skills with the National Council for Higher Education.

"We are working hard to see the National Council for Higher Education accredits police schools. This will not only elevate the standards of our training programs but also ensure that our officers are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary," he said.

The proposed syllabus includes specialized short courses in human rights, smart policing, and discipline, which will be taught at regional police training centres and all police training schools in Uganda upon approval by the NCHE. These courses are designed to address the evolving challenges in policing and foster a culture of professionalism and respect for human rights among officers.

Moses Kafeero, the Human Resource Director of the Uganda Police Force speaks at the pass out of 261 police officers at Kabalye police training school on Thursday. Photo | Courtesy | UPF

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba emphasised that accrediting police training schools is a critical pillar for career development within the Uganda Police Force.

"Our goal is to prepare our staff for the complexities of modern policing, ensuring they can build strong relationships with the communities they serve and resist temptations that may compromise their integrity," he said.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, reaffirmed the government's support for the Uganda Police Force's modernisation and professional development efforts.

"The government will continue to support these efforts to ensure that our police force is well-prepared to meet the demands of modern policing and handle demonstrations and other challenges effectively," he said.

Retired police officer, Mr Mugisa Robert, praised the initiative, stating that the successful accreditation of police schools will have far-reaching implications, enhancing career prospects and contributing to a more effective and trusted police force.

Educationist, Mr Nelson Fred Mandela, commended the integration of police training into the national higher education framework, calling it a forward-thinking approach to public safety and community relations.