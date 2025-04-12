Police push for mandatory licensing to curb motorcycle crash surge in Rwenzori

In response to the alarming rise in road crashes across the Rwenzori West region, traffic police are calling for stricter enforcement of motorcycle licensing. Authorities are urging riders to obtain proper driver’s licenses before purchasing and operating motorcycles.

Speaking at the launch of Watu Shule, a specialized motorcycle training school in Fort Portal City on April 11, Rwenzori West Region Traffic Officer, SP Peninah Magambo, highlighted the need for formal training and documentation as a solution to the growing crash statistics.

“Many people rush to buy motorcycles once they get money and start riding without any proper training or documentation from licensed schools. This negligence is contributing significantly to road crashes,” she said.

SP Magambo stressed that boda bodas now account for nearly 80 percent of transportation in Uganda, yet the majority of riders are untrained and unlicensed.

“If we can ensure all boda boda riders acquire proper driving permits, it won’t just be about the permit itself, they must also understand road signs, rules, and safe riding practices. This requirement should apply to both commercial and private motorcycle users,” she added.

According to the 2024 Annual Police Crime Report, road safety indicators worsened significantly.

Motorcyclist deaths rose from 1,520 in 2023 to 1,720 in 2024. Passenger deaths on motorcycles increased from 614 to 676. Tricycle passenger fatalities totaled eight in 2024. Reported road crashes surged by 6.4%, from 23,608 in 2023 to 25,107 in 2024. Overall road crash fatalities rose by 7%, from 4,806 to 5,144.

Magambo further explained that many riders face legal trouble or flee scenes of accidents due to lacking valid permits.

“Some riders go into hiding after causing a crash because they don’t have the required licenses. Others are unaware of basic road rules. Our assessments show that most of these crashes are due to human error,” she said.

“There are cases where a crash happens right in front of a stop sign, but the rider just drives through. Ignoring road signs and road furniture is deadly. If everyone followed traffic rules, many lives would be saved.”

Mr Christian Kamukama, Head of Commercial at Watu Uganda, said the launch of Watu Shule aims to bridge the skills gap in the motorcycle sector while promoting youth empowerment and road safety.

“Fort Portal City is an ideal launch location for Watu Shule in Western Uganda. We’re confident this initiative will empower local riders, improve road safety, and drive economic growth,” Kamukama said.

Mr Julius Serunjogi, Rwenzori Regional Manager for the Uganda Drivers Licensing System, welcomed the development, noting that lack of access to certified training had long been a challenge.

“No one should be allowed on the road without a license. In the past, we have been struggling due to the lack of licensed motorcycle schools in this region, and now we have got the first; all those without permits need to come here. Riders had to travel to Kampala or Mbarara, which was a major obstacle.”

“You cannot issue a license to someone who lacks basic training. Riders need to fulfill all requirements, including practical riding knowledge, which can only be acquired through accredited riding schools. Road safety affects everyone. Boda bodas are part of our daily lives—we all have friends or relatives who use them.”

Fort Portal Road Traffic Commander, ASP Atwijuke Bannet, also applauded the initiative.

“This school will strengthen road safety in the entire region by providing quality motorcycle training and critical skills for safe and responsible riding. As the police, we are committed to collaborating with Watu Shule to enhance road safety,” he said.