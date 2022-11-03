Police quarantine passengers after security guard dies on bus

Police in Soroti District are investigating circumstances under which a passenger suddenly died aboard a Gateway bus on Thursday.

Mr Oscar Ageca, the regional police spokesperson for East Kyoga said Oscar Ocen, a security guard at Saracen security group, was travelling from Kampala to his home village in Abim District but died suddenly in Soroti District before reaching his final destination.

The Thursday afternoon shocking incident forced police to quarantine all the other passengers at the bus park pending further investigations.

"We have taken the samples for testing. If we find that he died from Ebola or any other contagious disease, we shall follow up with the contacts," Mr Ageca said.