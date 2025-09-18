Police question Nameere over Full Figure assault

Police yesterday commenced investigations into alleged robbery claims made against the Special Senior Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka Region Affairs and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for Masaka Woman MP. Ms Justine Nameere is accused by fellow Presidential Adviser Jennifer Nakangubi, popularly known as Full Figure, of beating her and stealing her mobile phone and Shs500,000. Ms Nameere denied the allegations. Nameere yesterday appeared before detectives at the Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters, where she recorded a statement. A few days earlier, Mr Nobert Twizire, also known as Nobert Events, an events promoter, had been arrested in connection with the same incident.

He remains in custody pending inquiries. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the development. “Ms Nameere appeared to the police both as a suspect and as a complainant in robbery and assault cases involving Full Figure,” Mr Onyango said. “She also reported a case of cyber harassment and computer misuse, accusing Full Figure of abusing her and other Ugandans through various social media platforms,” he added. Full Figure, in turn, accuses Ms Nameere and her husband of assaulting her last Friday. Both advisers backed opposing camps in the recently concluded NRM Central Region CEC elections. Ms Nameere, daughter of former Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja, supported businessman Moses Karangwa, while Full Figure campaigned for State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, who won amid allegations of vote rigging.

On her X handle (formerly Twitter), Ms Nameere criticised police for what she described as selective investigations. “She first told police that I hired goons who held her in a dark corner and stabbed her several times. Then she changed the version to say my husband beat her. She is forcing me into her escapade because I was her latest victim,” she posted. “If you want to find out who really beat Full Figure, think about all the victims she has caused indescribable pain, who have opened cases with the police, and nothing is done. The world is celebrating, but beneath that celebration lies a community that needs to heal,” she added. In response, Mr Onyango urged the public to report any past incidents involving Full Figure formally. “We have created a desk at CID Kampala Metropolitan Headquarters to handle allegations and complaints against Full Figure. This desk will reinvestigate all those allegations,” he said.

Background

The rivalry between Nameere and Full Figure has been ongoing for a long period. Last month a video in which Full Figure was beaten by two men went viral. In the video, a woman is heard accusing Full Figure of insulting her husband. Full Figure was rushed to Nakasero Hospital, where she received stitches for injuries she sustained in the assault. She accused Nameere of orchestrating the incident.



